Richard Schiff has dropped a major update about his health through social media. He informed of being hospitalised after being tested positive for COVID-19. He also gave an update about his wife, Sheila Kelley.

As per the Good Doctor actor, he and his wife contracted COVID-19 on the election day. As of now, he is in hospital and kept on steroids and other medications.

Richard Schiff took to Twitter to write, “Covid update. Thank you all for so much love and support. You’re making it so much easier for @thesheilakelley and me. I am in the hospital on Remdesivir, O2 and steroids showing some improvement every day. Sheila is home and doing better but still fairly ill. Love you all.”

Earlier, Richard Schiff had shared, “On Election Day I tested positive for Covid-19. This has been the most bizarre week of our lives. @thesheilakelley is also positive. This is tough. We are determined to find a way to health again. We root for everyone out there who are struggling with this thing. Love from here.”

Richard’s wife, Sheila Kelley too spoke about her husband’s health through the Instagram post.

“The last 72 hours have been tough. LOML @therichardschiff is now in the hospital on oxygen and remdesivir. Thank you all of you for the prayers and love. We feel them. He’s doing better. Getting stronger. My son and I are still riding this strange covid coaster up and then down and all around. I have never experienced anything like this before in my life. One minute I’m feeling pretty good and the next I’m struggling to breathe. What I do know is if you get this virus the relationship between you and your body is everything.”

She further added that the virus is for real and urged everyone to stay protected. She also advised COVID patients to stay in tune with their body.

“Listen to your body. Not what everyone is saying around you. Because in the wee hours of the morning when all the experts are sleeping you might feel a tightness across your chest. And you suck every ounce of air into your lungs that you can muster. It’s just you and your body,” she shared. “My body is leading me through this and I am grateful to her. I am grateful for my embodiment practice SFactor. Where did we catch it? I don’t know. Could’ve been the gym. Could’ve been take out. It’s impossible to know,” she added, before encouraging fans to practice safety precautions amid the ongoing pandemic. Keeping masking up. Washing hands. Stay away from the virus,” she concluded. “It is a mother’f-er. We love you,” she wrote.

