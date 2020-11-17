Harry Styles created a history when he announced to be the first male to appear solo on a Vogue cover. What made this even more special was his outfit. The One Direction fame singer broke all the societal barriers when he donned a beautiful Gucci black and white frilled outfit. However, New York Times best-selling author Candace Owens had a rather different take to it all.

Candace took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “There is no society that can survive without strong men. The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence. It is an outright attack. Bring back manly men.”

As was needed, many celebrities slammed Candance Owens for her remark on Harry Styles’ cover. Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde took to the comment section and wrote, “You’re pathetic.”

The Lord Of The Rings actor Elijah Wood too supported Harry Styles. He quoted Candance’s tweet, “I think you’ve missed the definition of what a man is. masculinity alone does not make a man”

Jameela Jamil too backed the former One Direction singer. She tweeted, “Harry Styles is plenty manly, because manly is whatever you want it to be, not what some insecure, toxic, woman-hating, homophobic dickheads decided it was hundreds of years ago. He’s 104% perfect.”

In another tweet, Jameela took a dig at Candace as she wrote, “Also… this was at one time considered very manly. Wigs, make up, tights, frills… maybe this is the comeback of the “manly man.”

Post all the backlash, Candace Owens even tweeted her clarification. However, she mentioned that she was not sorry for her statement.

“Since I’m trending I’d like to clarify what I meant when I said ‘bring back manly men’. I meant: Bring back manly men. Terms like “toxic masculinity”, were created by toxic females. Real women don’t do fake feminism. Sorry I’m not sorry.”

Harry Styles has not reacted to the remark yet but after all the love, clearly, he doesn’t need to!

