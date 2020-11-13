It not often, scratch that, we never get to see a male star grace the cover of Vogue. And now, ex-One Direction member, Harry Styles is making history. The 26-year-old singer features solo on the covers the acclaimed magazine’s December issue. Isn’t this great!

Advertisement

In fact, Harry has taken this ‘making history’ a notch higher as he features on the cover looking stunning in a lace gown from the fashion house Gucci. Scroll below to get a glimpse at the cover and even to know what the singer and his sister, Gemma, have to say about him liking to dress up.

Advertisement

As reported by ET, Harry Styles revealed that he likes fancy dresses. The singer said, “As a kid I definitely liked fancy dress. I was really young, and I wore tights for [the play]. I remember it was crazy to me that I was wearing a pair of tights. And that was maybe where it all kicked off!”

Check out the magazine cover here:

Harry Styles’ sister, Gemma Styles, also shed light on the same. She revealed that dressing up was a large part of their childhood. She said, “My mum loved to dress us up. I always hated it, and Harry was always quite into it. She did some really elaborate papier-mâché outfits: She made a giant mug and then painted an atlas on it, and that was Harry being ‘The World Cup.’”

Gemma continued, “Harry also had a little dalmatian-dog outfit, a hand-me-down from our closest family friends. He would just spend an inordinate amount of time wearing that outfit. But then Mum dressed me up as Cruella de Vil. She was always looking for any opportunity!”

Harry Styles also told the magazine that he still likes dressing up. He said, “I like playing dress-up in general.” Harry believes that “you can never be overdressed.”

Vogue even took to their Instagram handle and shared a behind the scene video of Harry Styles’ photoshoot. They captioned the video, “We’re taking you behind the scenes of @HarryStyles’s December cover story’s fashion-filled photoshoot, which was shot on location at the Seven Sisters cliffs in Sussex, England. Directed by Lillie Eiger, the new cover video sees Styles perform an impromptu acoustic rendition of “Cherry”—a song from his second solo album, 2019’s Fine Line—while armed with his Fender acoustic, a lacey Bode shirt, and Eliou necklace.”

What do you think of Harry Styles’ look on the magazine cover?

Must Read: Kylie Minogue On Hubby Paul Solomons: “He’d Swoop In & Hold Me In A Way That No One Else Can”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube