Recently, Michael B. Jordan, who is known for his role as Erik Killmonger in Black Panther, was bestowed with a much sort after the title. The Creed actor was crowned the sexist man alive by a magazine (People) on Tuesday. Now actor John Legend, who was bestowed with the title last year, has congratulated the winner.

Legend took to social media to share warm wishes with Jordan, and he did so in a way that is sure to make you laugh. Read on to know what he tweeted below.

John Legend took to Twitter congratulating Michael B. Jordan on taking the mantel as the sexist man alive. He thanked the actor on winning saying that how he is carefree to put on some quarantine weight. He tweeted, “Congratulations to my brother Michael B! And thank you! I can now keep gaining this quarantine weight in peace without the pressure of a title to maintain.”

Congratulations to my brother Michael B! And thank you! I can now keep gaining this quarantine weight in peace without the pressure of a title to maintain. https://t.co/Kt0v5AdTMd — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 18, 2020

John Legend tweeted this in response to Michael B. Jordan’s Twitter post announcing his win. The Black Panther actor’s tweet read, “The @people said it ! #sexiestmanalive”

Jordan told People magazine in an interview that it is an excellent club to be part of. The actor, who is still single, also said that this title makes him feel cool. The winner was announced on the talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Talking about being bestowed with the title, Michael B. Jordan told the magazine that the women in his family are proud of it. He revealed, “When my grandmother was alive, it was something that she collected, and then my mom naturally reads it a lot and my aunts as well. This is one that they’re definitely going to have a special place for.”

Michael B. Jordan has become the third Black actor in a row to win this coveted title. In 2019, John Legend was given the title, and in 2018, Idris Elba was crowned with the same honour.

