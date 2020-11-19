Advertisement

Grammy Award-winning, DJ Diplo has recently been in the eye of the storm with allegations from an anonymous woman that he distributed revenge porn images of her. The DJ has denied the allegation and his attorney has spoken about it too.

A restraining order has been filed against Diplo by the woman, who alleged that the music producer distributed ‘revenge p*rn’ images of her to “humiliate her and to scare other women out of coming forward”.

Advertisement

Now, Diplo’s lawyer has denied the accusations against his client, reports rollingstone.com. The attorney, Bryan Freedman, said, “To be clear, in no way has my client violated any law. In fact, he has repeatedly made it clear that he wants nothing to do with this person.”

Last month, the woman, who is based in Los Angeles, tweeted her accusations against Diplo, saying he hired a private investigator after the two had an argument. In her tweet she claimed, “The private investigator stated to me that he knew my address, he knew my parents address, he knew my place of work as well as my parents place to work. Take that as you may but most people will take that as a threat.”

She also alleged that Diplo filmed sexual activity without her consent. After she posted the thread, a social media user posted a naked photo of the woman on Twitter. Said her attorney Lisa Bloom, “She alleges in her declaration of support of the restraining order that the only person that had that picture other than her was him.”

The restraining order hearing of DJ Diplo is scheduled for December 7.

For more, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Ricky Martin Is All Set For More Kids, Says “People Think I’m Crazy But I Love A Big Family”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube