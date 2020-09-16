AJ Styles is one of the most technically sound wrestlers WWE has ever possessed and no wonder, fans want to see him fighting against some big guns of the company. Speaking of the biggest stage i.e. Wrestlemania, Styles put up an impressive show against The Undertaker this year and guess what, he already has a dream opponent in his mind for Wrestlemania 37.

Who would be able to sum up a blockbuster contest with the ‘phenomenal’ one on the grandest stage? Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton or any newbie? Well, don’t stress yourself too much as the Styles has already here with his choice.

During a recent stream on his official Twitch channel, AJ Styles named not anyone but veteran Triple-H’s name for Wrestlemania 37. It certainly an exciting statement coming in from Styles, now it would be interesting to see if ‘the game’ is on or not.

What do you think of AJ Styles v. Triple H at Wrestlemania 37? Share your views through comments.

Meanwhile, a few days back, Styles revealed that he tested positive for COVID- 19 but the good news is, he has already recovered. Yes, the phenomenal one was tested positive a month ago. While speaking of the same, he shared his experience of his battle and even expressed concern for Dwayne Johnson and his family members, who were tested positive.

While speaking in his Twitch stream, AJ Styles shared, “I also tested positive a couple of weeks ago, probably almost a month ago. I feel for people who have to deal with this, but I gotta say, I didn’t have that many problems with it. Hopefully The Rock and his family, hopefully, everybody is safe, and everybody is taken care of, and nobody has too bad of symptoms and stuff like that.”

