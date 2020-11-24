If you are a Game Of Thrones fans and liked Jason Momoa’s Khal Drogo in the series, you must read this article. In a recent interview, the 41 years old actor has revealed that he got bulked up for the character by eating pizza. No, we aren’t lying. Read the article to know more.

Apart from Game of Thrones, Momoa is known for playing Arthur Curry in Zack Snyder’s Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, and Aquaman directed by James Wan.

Jason confessed that he was too small to fit in the character description of Khal Drogo. Plenty of Pizza and steak along with heavy weight lifting helped the actor to achieve the desired physique.

Jason Momoa told Men’s health, “Some guys are like genetically ripped and have abs and I don’t. I generally don’t have a six-pack, which has been my nemesis forever. I’ve always got a solid four-pack, maybe even a two-pack, and that’s all about diet which is challenging for me.”

The actor added, “I found it better for myself to train for things that I love. For instance, rock climbing has always helped me and inspired me. But for Dune, there was a lot of fight choreography, so generally, I worked with my stunt team, learning to do different fights and a lot of cardio.”

Well, so if you want to have a perfect body like Game Of Thrones star Jason Momoa’s Khal Drogo, start eating plenty of pizza and steak. We are kidding! We know how difficult it is to maintain the body like Jason. What are your views on the news? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for all the latest happening in the life of your favourite celebrities.

