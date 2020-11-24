John Gilbert Getty, the grandson of oil tycoon J. Paul Getty passed away on Friday in Texas. He was 52-year-old when he died. Reportedly, his family confirmed the news through a representative on Monday. While the cause of his death has not been determined as yet since his autopsy report is reportedly pending.

John’s daughter Ivy shared a moving tribute post on Instagram over the weekend. In the post, she had shared several photos of the father-daughter pair. She wrote, “I hate to post something so soon, but people have taken it upon themselves to share the news I wish I could have released myself. I’ll write something better later….my father was awesome- coolest man to ever land on this planet and I will forever be the proudest daughter. Love you so much Dad….life is cruel sometimes…. I have not one, but two guardian angels watching over me now…here are some of my favorite pictures of him (and selfishly a couple of us).”

Take a look at the pictures Ivy Getty has shared:

According to People, John Gilbert Getty’s death was confirmed after he was discovered unresponsive in a hotel room. A spokesperson for his father composer Gordon Getty has also issued a statement that reads, “With a heavy heart, Gordon Getty announces the death of his son, John Gilbert Getty. John leaves behind his daughter, Ivy Getty, whom he loved beyond measure, and his brothers Peter and Billy. His brother, Andrew, predeceased John. John’s mother, Ann Gilbert Getty, passed this September. John was a talented musician who loved rock and roll. He will be deeply missed.”

John’s other brother, Andrew died from meth intoxication in his Los Angeles home in 2014 at the age of 47. While his mother Ann, died from a heart attack just this past September.

John Gilbert Getty’s father Gordon, who was a classical musician and philanthropist, was instrumental in facilitating the sale of his father’s business, Getty Oil, after his death in 1973, reports The New York Times.

It’s worth pointing out that J. Paul Getty had a vast art collection that served as the basis for the Getty Museum in L.A. While there’s not much is known about him other than the fact he owned multiple multi-million-dollar homes in L.A.

