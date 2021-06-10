A mischievous but cute monkey, who won the hearts of millions with his short fun-filled videos on TikTok, has tragically died. George, who featured on video on the TikTok handle @heresyourmonkeycontent, passed away after a regular check-up went horrifically wrong. His family, aka his owners, confirmed the same via a post on the short video sharing platform.

Georgie Boy, as his family and fans called him, was a 12-year-old black Capuchin monkey who earned a huge fan following on TikTok with his hilarious antics with his owner, doing the popular trends, and ripping open packages he received in fanmail Friday. The monkey had a whopping 17.6 million followers and 202.6 million likes on the content he made.

On the evening of June 8, the family broke the awful news on TikTok that the black Capuchin monkey was no longer part of the living. They wrote on the short video sharing platform, “We have devastating news, George went to the vet for a regular check-up on his teeth. During, there were complications with the anesthesia, starting a long fight for his life.”

The family’s post continued reading, “Through the fight. George was sent thousands of thoughts and prayers with the hope that he would make it. On June 7th at 4 PM central Georgie Boy passed away. George was a light when things seemed dark. And he was a reminder of the love that exists in all of us. Though the fun-loving life of George has left, his spirit of hope and love lives on, We love you, George.”

Fans were left with a broken heart hearing this sad news and took to the comments section to express their grief and love for the much-loved monkey. One user wrote, “I’m so sorry for your loss, he was so special. Thank you for sharing him with us… you will live in our hearts forever George.” Another wrote, “So no more of George ripping open packages, no more seeing him eat, no more everything.”

Another TikTok star Remi Bader, commented, “I feel like this is a bad dream… I’m hysterically crying. My heart is broken and I can’t imagine how you’re feeling. The videos of George made me and my dad so happy and I can’t believe this.”

He will be greatly missed by his family, fans and followers.

