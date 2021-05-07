In recent times, we have seen TikTok users opening up about their celebrity dating app stories. While Ben Affleck’s video message to a woman on a dating app has gone viral, another Hollywood actor matching with a young TikToker is FRIENDS star, Matthew Perry. As per a now-deleted video, Perry met LA-based personal assistance, Kate Haralson, on Raya.

The young TikTok user said she matched with Perry last year around the time he split from his current fiance Molly Hurwitz. She also stated that she released the private FaceTime call to expose how older men in Hollywood are “taking advantage” of younger women on dating apps. Scroll below to know all she had to say.

In a conversation with Page Six, the TikTok user – Kate Haralson, opened up about posting her conversation with Matthew Perry. She said, “A lot of people were saying I’m a bully and mean for posting this, and it made me feel kind of bad, but at the same time, I feel like a lot of guys in Hollywood are talking to all these young girls and it’s something that I think a lot of people should be aware of.”

Kate Haralson was only 19 when she matched with Matthew Perry (now 51) on Raya last May. Talking about her interaction with the FRIENDS’ star, the TikTok user said he asked to move their conversations from the app to FaceTime almost immediately after matching.

In the same conversation, the TikTokker also revealed that Matthew Perry suggested they play 20 Questions to understand each other better. Though none of the questions was sexual, Kate revealed she was uncomfortable at times. She said, “It kind of felt weird talking to someone my dad’s age and it just felt not right, especially when he knew how young I was.”

She even claimed that Matthew Perry said, “Am I as old as your dad during their chat?” Well, that is sure to make anyone uncomfortable. Kate Haralson also added that she and Perry never actually met up in person — although the actor allegedly tried once.

