Selena Gomez has a come a long way in her career. She began working at the age of just 7 and there was no looking back. From being a part of Disney films to having a successful music career and turning a producer, her achievements have been huge. But remember the time when she was reported to have signed a Marvel film? A meme fest followed by and below is all you need to know!

As an actor, every celeb dreams to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe someday. We have seen the unprecedented fame that Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans and others have earned. Selena has been a part of celebrated films like Hotel Transylvania, Another Cinderella Story, Monte Carlo amongst others. But a MCU film seems to have turned into a dream for Selenators.

Back in 2018, a user tweeted that Selena Gomez has been cast for an upcoming Marvel film. Many were super excited. Fans couldn’t keep calm and checked all possible sources to find the truth behind it. But what followed by was the most unexpected. Haters and critics began a meme fest on social media platforms.

A user wrote, “if they have Selena Gomez play as fuckin Kamala Khan I will sit outside of marvel studios and scream like a f*ckin banshee”

if they have Selena Gomez play as fuckin Kamala Khan I will sit outside of marvel studios and scream like a fuckin banshee — mj (@nuabodeluxe) June 5, 2018

“oh gosh selena stans are make me sick. there are bunch of people that stan marvel for like years and THEY DON’T WANNA SEE HER. including myself. she can’t fit in the any marvel role. WE DON’T WANT HER NO THANKS,” wrote another.

oh gosh selena stans are make me sick. there are bunch of people that stan marvel for like years and THEY DON'T WANNA SEE HER. including myself. she can't fit in the any marvel role. WE DON'T WANT HER NO THANKS — eren (@ZENlNTOJI) June 5, 2018

Another posted a hilarious GIF that read, “but why?”

A user took a dig at Selena Gomez led show Wizards Of Waverly Place and wrote, “Her wizard powers will stop Thanos”

Her wizard powers will stop Thanos — Bluntteh (@Bluntteh) June 5, 2018

