Selena Gomez has built a crazy fan following over the years. From being a part of Barney & Friends to Wizards Of Waverly Place and eventually making a mark as a singer, she’s done it all. Adding onto it, she’s an actor, a producer and has also started singing Spanish songs. But can you imagine our beauty fangirling to a point where she ‘soiled her pants’? That’s what happened during an Ed Sheeran concert.

It was back in 2019 when Selena herself revealed her ‘minor accident.’ The Rare Beauty owner was on her way to be a part of an Ed Sheeran concert. Unfortunately, things turned a little difficult as she and her girl gang were stuck in traffic on the way.

Selena Gomez and her friends had couldn’t help but wait while on their way to the concert venue in California. But it was nature’s call and it turned uncontrollable after a point of time! The Rare singer herself revealed it all in a conversation on Britain’s KISS Breakfast radio show.

Selena Gomez revealed, “Me and my friends, we love going to concerts back home. Ed Sheeran was playing at the Hollywood Bowl.”

She continued, “There was so much traffic and I was very uncomfortable, let’s say ‘down there’ in that area. I will say that it was the first time I have maybe soiled my pants a bit. I was that excited but I didn’t want to leave. So I kind of just went alright I’ll put a little sweater in the bottom of me to kind of make it through the concert.”

The singer did eventually, make it to the concert and enjoy with her girl gang. It’s one hell of a tale that will go down in history. Isn’t it?

