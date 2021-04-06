Less than a week is remaining for Wrestlemania 37, and still, during the latest episode of RAW, we witnessed a big change in a match between The Miz and Bad Bunny. As we reported earlier, a last-minute change was kept inside the kitty by WWE creative team. And guess, it has officially happened.

Apparently, The Miz vs Bad Bunny was supposed to be a singles match, but now, it has turned into a tag team competition. Yes, none other than Damien Priest and John Morrison has joined the match card and booked their spot for Wrestlemania 37. Finally, MizMorrison back in action!

Earlier, the booking of Bad Bunny against The Miz had surprised most fans, as they never saw it coming on the stage of Wrestlemania 37. But the decision was taken half-heartedly by WWE creative team due to injury woes. Both Damien Priest and John Morrison were dealing with injuries, therefore the promotion has to announce the singles competition.

We had reported that the match between the Latin singer and the ‘awesome’ one was kept for a last-minute change. WWE was waiting for both Morrison and Priest to get recover from injuries, and thankfully, it happened.

The tag team match will is scheduled for night 1 of Wrestlemania 37 i.e. 10th April. It will take place in Raymond James Stadium of Tampa Bay, Florida. The event is spanned over 2 days (10th and 11th April) starting at 8E/5P i.e. 5.30 am on 11th April and 12th April in India. In the USA, Wrestlemania will be available to stream on the Peacock network. Fans in India will be able to watch it on WWE Network.

