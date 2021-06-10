The world rejoiced last month when the Friends Reunion aired 17 years after the show wrapped up back in time. As Rachel, Ross, Phoebe, Chandler, Joey and Monica came back on screen, the majority of us could not hold back the happy tears and let them flow. But that does not mean, no one was upset. The diversity debate that has haunted the show forever, did come back this time around too.

If you have been away from this conversation, the reunion episode that managed to garner huge praise and hefty views was called out by several people for its diversity. People noticed that none of the people of colour who made cameos in the 10 seasons of the show, made it to the Reunion and that left much upset. Now turns out the director of the Reunion, Ben Winston has decided to address it and feels that there was enough diversity.

As per Screerant, Ben Winston was asked about the Diversity debate about the Friends Reunion, and he counted the number of people of colour who appeared in the episode. He said what more diversity do people want. The director while doing that named Malala Yousafzai, Mindy Kaling and BTS.

Friends Reunion director Ben Winston said, “We have Malala, Mindy Kaling, BTS [the South Korean boy band]. There are three women from Ghana, one who talks about how Friends saved her life. Two boys from Kenya. Three kids in India. What more diversity do they want in this reunion? The cast is the cast. It was made in 1994. I think it’s remarkable how well it does stand the test of time.”

Meanwhile, this is not the first time the show has grabbed eyeballs for alleged lack of diversity. In the past, it was pointed out that David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc were all white. They did add some actors of colour to the timeline but they never became permanent parts of the show.

