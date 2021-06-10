While Kanye West’s name may be in the news for his split from Kim Kardashian and their impending divorce, it looks like the rapper has found love again. As per multiple media reports, West and supermodel Irina Shayk are romantically together, but how serious they are is not known yet.

Advertisement

For those who do not know, Ye and the supermodel were spotted in the French region of Provence on Tuesday while celebrating his 44th birthday. The couple was seen smiling and strolling around with some friends but looking very much like a couple.

Advertisement

Revealing Kanye West and Irina Shayk stayed three nights at Villa La Coste, a source told PEOPLE, “They have known each other professionally for years. He started pursuing her a few weeks ago. Kanye is a persuasive guy.” This person further added, “He hung out with her in NYC before they celebrated his birthday in France.”

The source further added that Kanye West and Irina Shayk are not ‘officially dating,’ but they are both interested in each other. The source said, “She seems smitten. He invited her to France and she happily accepted. They are not officially dating, but there is an interest from both sides.”

Talking about Kanye West and Irina Shayk, another insider told the publication that the couple met “a while back” when they crossed paths in the fashion industry. For those who do not know, Shayk previously modelled for Yeezy and even appeared in his music video for ‘Power’. West has also mentioned in ‘Christian Dior Flow’ via the lyric – ‘I wanna see Irina Shayk next to Doutzen’ in 2010.

Talking about Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, the SKIMS founder filed for divorce in February this year. In it, the couple applied for joint custody of their four kids — North (7), Saint (5), Chicago (3) and Psalm (2).

For the first time recently, Kim Kardashian opened up about their separation and said, “I just think he deserves someone who will support his every move and go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming. I can’t do that.”

For more, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Keanu Reeves In Talks With DC Heads For Multiple Roles With One Being Him Reprising Constantine?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube