Who does not want Keanu Reeves to be a part of their film? We don’t even mind him giving a cameo in all the films on Earth. Same is the emotion for both Marvel and DC, who are at an invisible war to acquire the star who is unarguably a global icon. But while Marvel speculations continue to be oblivious and few, seems like DC is leaving no chance to pull him back to the extended universe.

It’s been almost 15 years since Keanu last appeared in a DC film. The actor led the supremely successful Constantine back in the time. But did not return to reprise the mantle, not even talk about it in all these years. But now if the latest reports are anything to go by, the John Wick star might be up for a comeback to DCEU. We aren’t talking about the animated project, but Reeves on-screen in flesh and bone. Read on to know everything you should about this most exciting update of the day.

If you have been away from the news, there is an animated DC flick, League of Super-Pets in the making. It is being said that Keanu Reeves is all set to voice a character in the same alongside Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, John Krasinski and more. The character he will be voicing is not revealed yet, but the highest bait is on Bat-Cow, simply because that would be hilarious. Amid all this, the intel at We Got This Covered has got their hands on an exciting update.

The update says that Keanu Reeves is in active talks to board the DC train for multiple characters in various films. One of which is obviously Constantine, and the possibility of rebooting him is highest considering we are approaching his 15-year anniversary. There are no details about the others but the buzz is strong. Meanwhile, in the past, Keanu himself has confessed that he would love to play Wolverine (we know Hugh Jackman’s character is not from DC).

Keanu Reeves, as per the same portal had said, “For me, I always wanted to play Wolverine. It is too late. It was filled really well. I’m all good with it now. Oh yeah, Frank Miller’s Wolverine, for sure.” This had even led to rumours that he will take over Jackman’s mantle as the rights now belong to the Marvel gods.

