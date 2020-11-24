Vanessa Hudgens seems to have moved on since her split from ex Austin Butler earlier this year and a new man is in her life now. The former Disney Channel star was spotted on Saturday night with MBL player Cole Tucker. Now it seems she is no longer on the market.

The Princess Switch star teased in an Instagram post on Saturday sharing a picture of herself dressed up, holding a pink rose close to her face. Alongside the post, she wrote, “Date night 💖.” Even though she was alone in the photo, she was later that evening spotted MLB athlete Cole Tucker.

The 24-year-old American professional baseball shortstop and outfielder for the Pittsburgh Pirates of Major League Baseball grew up in Phoenix, Arizona. He made his professional debut in April 2019.

Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens were photographed holding hands and hugging one another after an outing at Canyon Country Store in Los Angeles. They were clicked outside the establishment as they waited at the valet to get their car after a romantic dinner date.

Vanessa appeared to impress in a sexy black satin slip dress with a plunging neckline and a slit that climbed high on her thigh. She covered the ensemble with an ankle-length fuzzy grey coat to keep herself warm during the chilly November evening. She also completed her ensemble with a black cuffed beanie, gold earrings and matching necklaces.

Meanwhile, her date Cole Tucker tried to keep it casual in a red cuffed beanie, a navy blue hoodie, slim jeans and a pair of white Nike Killshots.

Last week The Princess Switch: Switched Again star revealed that she has been taking a break from dating amid the COVID-19 pandemic. During an interview with ET online, she said, “I just finished another movie yesterday and, you know, it’s taken very seriously and to keep everyone safe there are precautions. And at times it feels extravagant, but it’s what you have to do to keep everyone on the production safe, so yeah, definitely no dating for me.”

