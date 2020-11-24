The International Emmys 2020 is all over the mainstream headlines across the globe. Many content creators took home the prestigious honour, and fans of the show are still celebrating the feat. Netflix bagged the highest honour as their Indian show Delhi Crime starring Shefali Shah in the lead was named as the Best Drama Series of the year. The award night left faces with smiles and below is a complete list of winners who made it big at the gala.

International Emmys 2020 wasn’t the usual this year. The rather star-studded event had to be moved to a virtual affair due to the novel Coronavirus outbreak. The awards this year had 44 nominations from 20 countries contending for the trophies.

While Shefali Shah and Rasika Dugal starrer Delhi Crime brought home the most significant honour of the night, Arjun Mathur for Made In Heaven and Four More Shorts Please were also in the run for the victory in various categories. The awards were presented by were Kelsey Asbille, Indira Varma, Haluk Bilginer, Paul Blackthorne, Tituss Burgess, Tim Daly, Miguel Angel Silvestre, Nico Tortorella and Caroline Peters.

The list of winners also includes Billy Barratt, who won the best actor award for Responsible Child. Also, Glenda Jackson took home the best actress trophy for her much-acclaimed show Elizabeth Is Missing.

Below is a complete list of International Emmys 2020 winners:

Best Drama Series

Delhi Crime (India)

Best Comedy Series

Ninguem Ta Olhando (Brazil)

Best Actress

Glenda Jackson – Elizabeth Is Missing (United Kingdom)

Best Actor

Billy Barratt – Responsible Child (United Kingdom)

Best TV Movie/Mini-Series

Responsible Child (United Kingdom)

Best Short-Form Series

#Martyisdead (Czech Republic)

Best Non-English Language US Primetime Program

20th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards and Reina Del Sur – Season 2

Best Telenovela

Orphans Of A Nation (Brazil)

Best Documentary

For Sama (United Kingdom)

Best Arts Programming

Vertige De La Chute (France)

Best Non-Scripted Entertainment

Old People’s Home For 4-Year-Olds (Australia)

