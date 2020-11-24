On Friday, Euphoria star Lukas Gage posted a video on his Twitter handle from a zoom audition. The person taking the audition passed derogatory remarks without realising that his mic was unmuted. Now, director Tristram Shapeero has confirmed that it was him who belittled Gage’s apartment.

The director also has issued an apology to the Euphoria actor for not giving him the focus and attention he deserved as well as for passing the remark. Read his apology below.

In a statement posted Monday night on Deadline, Director Tristram Shapeero apologised for dissing Euphoria star Lukas Gage. He wrote, “Despite what is probably wise advice: to say the least possible and let this pass, I have decided to come forward, take responsibility, make the apology Mr Gage deserves, and offer some background for my unacceptable and insensitive remarks.”

Apologising to Lukas Gage, he said, “First and foremost I offer Mr Gage a sincere and unvarnished apology for my offensive words, my unprofessional behaviour during the audition, and for not giving him the focus and attention he deserved. My job is to evaluate performers against the part I am trying to cast. Lukas deserved better.”

Tristram Shapeero’s apology to the Euphoria actor continued reading, “I was using the word ‘poor’ in the sense of deserving sympathy, as opposed to any economic judgment. My words were being spoken from a genuine place of appreciation for what the actors were having to endure, stuck in confined spaces, finding it within themselves to give a role-winning performance under these conditions.”

Tristram Shapeero concluded his apology to the Euphoria star writing, “As I say on the video, I’m mortified about what happened. While I can’t put the proverbial toothpaste back in the tube, I move forward from this incident a more empathetic man; a more focused director and I promise, an even better partner to actors from the audition process to the final cut.”

In case you haven’t seen Lukas Gage’s video yet, check it out here:

psa if youre a shit talking director make sure to mute ur shit on zoom mtgings pic.twitter.com/PTgMZcRhEw — lukas gage (@lukasgage) November 20, 2020

