Did you know George Clooney hated Batman & Robin’s silly freeze puns? We saw Clooney in the fourth film of the Batman franchise which released in 1997. He was seen in the role of Caped Crusader with Chris O’Donnell as Robin. In the movie, Alicia Silverstone was seen as Batgirl, Arnold Schwarzenegger as Mr Freeze and Uma Thurman as Poison Ivy.

Recently, George Clooney has opened up about the culpability of Batman & Robin and his performance in it. Read the article to know more.

In a recent interview with GQ (via MovieWeb), George Clooney said, “The only way you can honestly talk about things is to include yourself and your shortcomings in those things. Like, when I say Batman & Robin’s a terrible film, I always go, ‘I was terrible in it.’ Because I was, number one. But also because then it allows you the ability to say, ‘Having said I sucked in it, I can also say that none of these other elements worked, either.’ You know? Lines like ‘Freeze, Freeze!'”

When Batman & Robin released, George Clooney was still seen as a television actor. He thought playing the role of Batman will establish himself as an A-lister star opposite box-office titan Arnold Schwarzenegger. But unfortunately, director Joel Schumacher made Clooney wear a costume inexplicably saddled with prominent nipples. Even the neck of the costume was very rigid, due to which George Clooney had to awkwardly turn his whole body whenever he had to look sideways.

According to George Clooney, the problems with Batman & Robin are much deeper than his performance alone. He said, “As for Batman & Robin, that one just confused me. I mean, we didn’t mean for it to be bad. I swear, nobody was like, ‘This will be bad.’ We were really thinking… I mean, here’s the irony: There was a reel that was put together halfway through [filming] where it actually looked dark in an interesting way. It just is what it is and I’m sorry. I think we’re all sorry.”

