George Clooney has finally accepted that he had really given his best buddies a million bucks in cash each in 2013. In a recent interview, he said that his friends have always helped him over a period of 35 years. He even confessed that he had slept on their couches as well when he was broke. Read the article to know more.

Speaking about the cash question, the 59-year-old actor and producer explained, “I just thought basically if I get hit by a bus, they’re all in the will. So why the f— am I waiting to get hit by a bus?”

In the cover story of GQ’s new Man of the Year issue, George Clooney detailed the “Ocean’s Eleven”-like the scene of picking up the cash in a florist truck and later presenting a Tumi bag with $1 million each to 14 friends.

Speaking about his quarantine experience, George Clooney said, “I cut my own hair, and I cut my kids’ hair, and I’m mopping it and vacuuming and doing the laundry. I feel like my mother in 1964. You know, I understand why she burned her bra.”

George Clooney further admitted that his wife Amal Clooney has changed his life completely. Prior to his marriage, he used to think that his life was full. He said, “And I didn’t know how un-full it was until I met Amal. And then everything changed. And I was like, ‘Oh, actually, this has been a huge empty space. I’d never been in a position where someone else’s life was infinitely more important to me than my own. You know? And then tack on two more individuals [his three-year-old twins], who are small and have to be fed …”

George Clooney’s life has never been away from problems. The actor also recalled a head injury on the set of 2005’s “Syriana” that left the actor in excruciating pain. In 2018 again, he met with a series motorcycle accident in Italy. Clooney said, “I’m not a cynical guy. But I’ll never forget the moment that what I thought might be my last few moments was for everyone else a piece of entertainment.”

