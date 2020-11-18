Taylor Swift opens up about her one of the best and most important albums of the past decade. During an interview, she talked about her fourth studio album 2012’s pop masterpiece Red, which became her first Billboard Hot 100 number-one hit.

Swift’s 2012 album that ranked 99 on the magazine’s list, helped her successfully crossover from country to pop. Her successful transition made her the star that she is today. During a chat, she revealed that everything has changed since the release of her album Red. She also explained why this is her “one true break-up album”.

Appearing in the episode of Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums podcast, Taylor Swift said, “I’ve always been very aware of my own relevancy and mortality. My career started when I was 16 putting out albums, so by 22, I was already feeling like old news.”

The singer said to the host Britany Spanos, “I was already watching newer, cooler artists come out every week. I was already feeling like, ‘You know, s—. I’m on my fourth record, what can I offer people?’ That was sort of when I was like, ‘No, you know what? I don’t want this to be the part of me that stays in this one place musically forever and bores people to death. It was an interesting wrestling match with my own fears of remaining stagnant that made Red the kind of joy ride that it ended up being.”

Taylor Swift’s 2012 album Red featured a mix of genres, from country songs like “Begin Again” to pop hits like “We Are Never Getting Back Together” and “I Knew You Were Trouble.” During the podcast, she said that it was her only true breakup record. However, after her album was released, people criticized her lack of being sonically cohesive. She explained how the album was like a metaphor for how messy a real breakup is.

Swift said, “I really do see this album as my ‘splatter paint album. Just using all the colours and throwing it at the wall and seeing what sticks. When the album came out, it had a lot of people that were criticizing it for its — the fans make fun of me for saying this so much over the course of [the] years — lack of being sonically cohesive. It was absolutely not cohesive. But it was sort of a metaphor for how messy a real breakup is.”

What do you think about Taylor Swift‘s revelation regarding her 2012’s pop masterpiece Red? Let us know in the comments.

