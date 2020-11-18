Actor-writer-producer-director behind the Emmy-winning sitcom Schitt’s Creek, Dan Levy has now landed a spot in this year’s People Sexiest Man Alive. The Canadian actor is among the first names to be unveiled as part of the magazine’s annual list of hotties.

While the cover star of the next Sexiest Man Alive issue will be revealed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Tuesday, the actor said to the magazine, “This form of sexy is a niche market.” During the video interview with the magazine also offered an update on what he’s been up to in 2020 apart from home multiple Emmy Awards for his show.

Dan Levy aka everyone’s favourite David Rose said, “I was trying different pasta sauces, I was making bread, I was baking cookies. I did the Levain bakery chocolate chip cookies that I found the recipe online, and they weren’t quite as good. I did a banana bread recipe that a friend swore by, and then I made it, and it wasn’t quite as good. And then, I did a sourdough bread that turned out like a really heavy, dense brick.”

Dan Levy further said, “All it did for me was remind myself that I should be saving my money and putting it towards ordering food so that someone can do it for me.”

Schitt’s Creek actor also joked that he had better luck with a cocktail shaker than he did a stand mixer. He said, “I was doing Negronis, Manhattans and I have been trying to perfect a Cosmopolitan. It’s my favourite cocktail. Sex and the City aside, it’s a very refreshing beverage. But there’s an alchemy to a Cosmopolitan that needs to be just right, otherwise, it does not taste good. So, I have continually been trying to perfect the Cosmopolitan on the rocks in a tumbler, not a martini glass.”

Apart from cooking, Dan Levy also revealed that he hasn’t quite enjoyed passing the time by doing a puzzle. He said, “I am too short-tempered for a puzzle. Why would I do a puzzle when I could put on a television show or read a book or watch a movie?”

He has binge-watched Insecure, Normal People and a few Bravo favourites.

