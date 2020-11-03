Taylor Swift Misses Performing Live & Is Looking Forward To Resume '2020 Lover Fest' Tour Next Summer

Taylor Swift’s fans got upset when the singer postponed her 2020 Lover fest tour seven months back. But do you wonder how the pop star has been feeling about the waiting game? As per a recent media report, the Love Story singer has been chilling in the quarantine. But she also misses performing live and looking forward to being back on the tour soon. Read the article to know more.

For the unversed, Taylor Swift took to Twitter in April and announced the news of postponing her 2020 Lover Fest tour. She also mentioned that U.S. and Brazil shows will be rescheduled to take place in 2021, with dates to be announced later this year.

According to a report published by Hollywood Life, “Taylor has been pretty chill with how quarantine has been going. She has had a lot of time to spend with loved ones and obviously work on music.” The report added that she is “definitely taking advantage of being a homebody” as her mind can’t help but wander back to those times when she could be on a stage.

The report added, “She does miss performing live and is really looking forward to going back on tour sooner than later. She’s eager to see her friends perform again and see [boyfriend] Joe [Alwyn] go back to work on a more consistent basis.”

The report concludes that this has been “a grass is always greener situation” for Taylor Swift as “she is handling it as well as one would expect.”

Well, we hope that Taylor Swift soon gets back to rock us with her 2020 Lover Fest tour. How desperate are you for the tour? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite celebrities.

