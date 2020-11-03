O.T. Fagbenle’s Black Widow Character Mason’s FIRST LOOK Is Out, See PICS!

Black Widow is MCU’s one of the much-awaited movies. Recently, O.T. Fagbenle’s Black Widow character, Mason’s first look has been unveiled by Marvel Studios. The Scarlett Johansson and Cate Shortland’s movie has been pushed to May 2021 due to the pandemic of coronavirus. This is also the reason that we haven’t seen any MCU movie for more than a year now since Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home effectively wrapped the Infinity Saga last year.

Black Widow is special as this will be the first project out of MCU’s phase four slate and will feature Natasha Romanoff’s long-overdue solo adventure. To work around the character’s demise, the film takes place in the two years between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.

As Black Widow is a prequel movie, we expect to see some of the key characters in Natasha’s life before becoming a S.H.I.E.L.D. agent and then an Avenger. Some of such characters are David Harbour’s Alexei Shoskatov/Red Guardian, Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, Rachel Weisz’s Melina. Another major character is Fagbenle’s Mason but it has been absent from Black Widow’s marketing strategy so far.

Finally, MCU has unveiled Mason’s first look. On Twitter, a username @Bob89507867 has uploaded stills from the set of Black Widow. In the pictures, we can see a few photos of Mason. Apart from a picture of Mason with Natasha, we also get to see both promo stills and BTS pictures. Have a look at the post here.

