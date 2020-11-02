Colin Jost Flaunts His Wedding Ring On SNL Days After Marrying Scarlett Johansson!

Comedian Colin Jost and actress Scarlett Johansson got married last week in an intimate ceremony. Now the comedian proudly shows off his wedding band on his left hand on Saturday Night Live. During the Weekend Update segment, his co-host Michael Che briefly mentioned Colin and the 35-year-old actress’ nuptials.

The Saturday Night Live star debuted his wedding ring on the long-running comedy sketch show. His co-host Micheal, briefly mentioning the former’s marriage, said, “I don’t know what’s gonna happen with this election, the tension is just killing me. I don’t know what this world’s gonna be after Tuesday. I may never see you again, Colin. I mean, we might both get drafted in the race wars. It’s not fair, you just married Scarlett Johansson. And I just bought an electric bike, we’re both doing equally great.”

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson tied the knot his past weekend in New York, on the Staten Island ferry. His relationship status was confirmed when Meals on Wheels America confirmed their marriage by sharing some details about the intimate ceremony on their Instagram page. Sharing a Staten Island Ferry photo with the quirky caption, “Jost Married,” their caption read as, “We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC.”

The statement further added that the two newlywed couple wanted to partake in an act of kindness to celebrate their big day. The wrote, “Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica.”

Meals on Wheels is a non-profit organization that fights hunger and isolation in the senior citizen community by providing meals across the USA.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost got engaged in May 2019 after two years of dating. The former showed off her 11-carat engagement ring in July while taking the stage at San Diego Comic-Con for her upcoming Black Widow prequel film.

