Cardi B Slips Into A S*xy Scarlet Witch For Halloween & We Can’t Resist Confessing God Is Truly A Woman

Halloween 2020 has arrived as a relief to many of us amid the pandemic. Many Hollywood stars like Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik amongst others too slipped into different spooky avatars. Cardi B too had a gala time playing dress up as Medusa. But that’s not it, she even turned into the Scarlet Witch and the pictures are t** hot to handle.

It was just yesterday when the WAP singer shared her drop-dead gorgeous avatar as Medusa. The perfection across the snake body in the bottom half left many jaw-dropped. The singer nailed her look to the T and fans were in awe. She even dressed baby Kulture as Wonder Woman. But the party wasn’t over yet.

A while ago, Cardi B shared yet another picture of herself, this time dressed up as Scarlet Witch. She had her entire body covered in red. Her attire included red latex corset with a plunging neckline. She wore gloves of a similar material cut out in parts, along with matching red boots and a superhero cape. A Marvel superhero iconic red helmet completed her look.

Cardi B captioned her image as, “I’m sooo late but I woke up so tired and K had me busy….anyways SCARLETT WITCH .”

As per reports, the beauty wore the attire to a star-studded Halloween bash in Atlanta. Husband Offset accompanied her for the party. Albeit, we’re just left wondering if there’s anything that the WAP singer cannot pull off like a queen. God is truly a woman, must say.

Check out Cardi B’s look below:

Meanwhile, Cardi B created a lot of noise recently when she accidentally shared her n*de. It was just after her grand birthday bash when she was on the bed along with Offset. The Taki Taki singer was clicking some pictures of herself when she accidentally ended up sharing it on Instagram. The picture was viral within minutes even before she could think of deleting them.

Several fans came out in support of Cardi and began trending #B**bsOutForCardi. They even shared explicit images of themselves which the rapper retweeted on her Twitter account.

