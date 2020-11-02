Hollywood star Pierce Brosnan has remembered the original 007 Sean Connery as an actor who cast a long shadow of cinematic splendour, which will live on forever.

The legendary star, who became a global sensation as the first James Bond, died on Friday at the age of 90. Brosnan took to Instagram to honour his fellow James Bond actor Sean Connery, reports variety.com.

“Sir Sean Connery, you were my greatest James Bond as a boy, and as a man who became James Bond himself. You cast a long shadow of cinematic splendor that will live on forever,” Brosnan wrote alongside a black-and-white picture of the late actor.

“You led the way for us all who followed in your iconic footsteps. Each man in his turn looked to you with reverence and admiration as we forged ahead with our own interpretations of the role. You were mighty in every way, as an actor and as a man, and will remain so till the end of time. You were loved by the world, and will be missed. God bless, rest now, be at peace,” he added.

Brosnan was the fifth actor to play the secret agent, starring in four films in the franchise from 1995 to 2002. Connery was the first to ever portray Bond, playing him in seven films between 1962 and 1983.

Actor Daniel Craig, who currently portrays Bond, also remembered Connery, calling him “one of the true greats of cinema”.

