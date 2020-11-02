Mirzapur 2 witnessed its premiere recently and fans were all hearts. Unlike most series, this Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi starrer maintained its standards even during the second instalment. While there have been talks regarding the 3rd season already on the cards, some really great things have happened as well. One of them being, Harshita Gaur aka Dimpy Pandit being termed as the new national crush.

For the unversed, Harshita began her career with Sadda Haq on Channel V. She portrayed the role of Sankyuta for over 3 years and garnered massive praises for it. It also led her to be cast for many famous projects like Puncch Beat, Sacred Games 2 amongst others.

Koimoi in an exclusive conversation asked Harshita Gaur about being termed as the ‘national crush’ post Mirzapur 2. The actress responded, “It’s just awesome to see the response on my social media accounts like Instagram & Twitter when people say that I’m their crush and how they loved Dimpy Pandit. It just feels overwhelming, that my character is being really liked and I feel like a teenager again! (laughing)”

One of the most searched questions has been about Harshita Gaur’s net worth just like most Mirzapur 2 actors. Asked about the same, the on-screen Dimpy said, “Oh really? Honestly, I didn’t even think about that. I think all the love that I’m getting is worthy and I’m overwhelmed by the feedback.”

Well, we must confess that it was a smart way to dodge letting out details. We love the wit though.

Previously, Harshita had opened up about the best she knows on Mirzapur 3. The actress answered, “Well, right now all of us are celebrating the success of season 2 and we’re also looking forward to the reviews that are coming our way. I don’t have anything from the makers officially that season 3 will be coming out, of course, all of us want season 3 to come out and as you can see there’s a lot of scope for the story to go forward, but officially we’ve not been approached for this. I’m very sure that all the audiences want season 3 to definitely come out!”

