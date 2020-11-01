Harshita Gaur has earned unprecedented fame with Mirzapur. The series co-starring Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi amongst others, witnesses her play the role of Dimpy. She has been immensely praised for her portrayal and even been termed as the new ‘national crush’ by many.

Advertisement

Koimoi got into an exclusive conversation with Harshita. The actress spoke to us regarding the huge appreciation that the recently received Mirzapur 2 received. But what has grabbed our eyeball is the quirkiest compliment that she ever received as Dimpy.

Advertisement

When asked about the same, Harshita Gaur revealed, “The most quirky response, umm, one is that people have termed me as a ‘national crush.’ Other is that a fan once messaged me saying “Dimpy tum pe dil aa gaya but Guddu bhaiya ko mat batana”, as they’re scared of Guddu bhaiya.

Just not that, Harshita Gaur also addressed the excitement around Mirzapur 3. She shared, “Well, right now all of us are celebrating the success of season 2 and we’re also looking forward to the reviews that are coming our way. I don’t have anything from the makers officially that season 3 will be coming out, of course, all of us want season 3 to come out and as you can see there’s a lot of scope for the story to go forward, but officially we’ve not been approached for this. I’m very sure that all the audiences want season 3 to definitely come out!”

Asked about her most precious moment from the set, Harshita said that it was her bonding with the cast. “My bonding with the cast is amazing. So Shweta Tripathi (who’s Golu), my writer-director and I – we’ve all become like a group like they are all my family. I mean Mirzapur is a family now, so the bond is really amazing. I guess it’s overwhelming. There were times when I was obviously shooting while I was injured and we were doing all those nights & early morning scenes. It’s been a comforting experience,” said the actress.

Well, is Harshita Gaur aka Dimpy your national crush too? Share with us in the comment section below.

Must Read: EXCLUSIVE! Mukesh Khanna On Commercialisation In Bollywood: “Public Bolegi P*rno Dikhao, Aap Dikhaoge?”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube