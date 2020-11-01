Mukesh Khanna has dragged himself in yet another controversy. The Mahabharat actor has been quite open with his opinions off-late. Recently, he made a startling statement on the #MeToo movement, apart from speaking up against Akshay Kumar’s Laxmii. He’s back again with yet other bold words.

Koimoi got into an exclusive conversation with Mukesh and spoke to him regarding the Laxmii controversy. As most of us know, Akshay Kumar’s movie was earlier titled Laxmmi Bomb. Later, owing to the social media backlash over hurting Hindu sentiments, the title was changed.

Mukesh Khanna in an exclusive conversation with Koimoi has made a shocking statement on the film’s producer, Shabinaa Khan. He claims, “Uske bare me bhi baate ki jaati hai, the third producer (there’s a lady) is not as nationalist as we want people people to be. It has been written about, I have read it, I don’t know. People put Islamic, funding intentions to sensationalize the film. As compared to the original film, the name of the characters have also been changed in Laxmii. Yaha par hero ko kardiya hai Muslim, abhi padhne wale kuch aisa bolte hai ki kahi Love Jihad toh nahi fela rahe. Naam kyu change kiya warna? Akshay Kumar ne shayad haa kar di hogi, lekin ab jab usko samajh aayi hai logo ke reactions ki uska dimag thik chala hai.”

Asked about his take on Laxmii allegedly promoting Love Jihad, Mukesh Khanna says, “Hum movie ko ban karne ki abhi nahi soch sakte just because it is a Hindu and a Muslim. Without seeing a film, you cannot say Love Jihad hai ya nahi. It is just too early to say if the film should be banned. Social media after the SSR case has realized that they have huge power. Sadak 2 got over 22 lakhs dislikes, that itself shows that now even productions have turned cautious.”

The Mahabharat actor also slammed Bollywood over commercialising every kind of content. He added, “Humare yaha sab commercial ban gaye hai ki bas kamana hai, kamana hai. Aapki koi duty nahi hai? Log bolte hai hum entertainer hai, mai bolta hu aap sikhate bhi ho. Public toh bolegi mujhe cabaret bhi dikhao, p*rno bhi dikhao – aap dikhaoge? Public ko aapne bigada hai, mai ye bolna chahta hu.”

