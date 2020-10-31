Shweta Tiwari Used Daughter Palak To Get Rid Of Me, Claims Estranged Husband Abhinav Kohli

Shweta Tiwari’s estranged husband Abhinav Kohli had recently claimed that the popular Television actress is not allowing him to meet his 3-year-old son Reyansh. His statement came after the Bigg Boss 4 winner took away their son from him who took care of him for 40 days when she was tested positive of COVID-19.

Kohli previously said that he took care of his son Reyansh for 40 days after the “Kasautii Zindagii Kay” star and her daughter Palak refused to take care of him. He also claimed that it was his mother and him, who looked after the little boy.

During an interview with ETimes TV, Abhinav Kohli revealed that he had tried everything to get back his son from his estranged wife but has not been able to see his son. He has also made an appeal to fans who click selfies with Shweta to ask her to send their son back to him.

Abhinav Kohli said, “Since Sunday I have been chasing Shweta on phone, messages and I personally went to her house also, but she is not meeting or taking my calls. In fact, she has blocked me. It has been five days, I haven’t seen my boy, not heard his voice. I tried every way possible. I went to her sets as well with the expectation that maybe she is ignoring me, but at least I will get to see my son. I recorded the video also to keep a proof of our recording, but she did not tell me anything. My message was also passed to her on her sets but she didn’t respond and vanished with the baby. Suddenly, he has disappeared from my life and I have become dead for him. For the last 40 days he was with me.”

He further added that when his wife Shweta Tiwari was tested positve of Coronavirus, Palak and her naani refused to take care of Reyaansh. Abhinav Kohli said, “I just can’t understand. When she was tested COVID- positive she let the baby stay with me. She has a six-room house which has two sections. In one section Shweta and her two servants stayed and the other section had her daughter Palak and her mother along with another servant. They had one section proper where Palak and her naani were staying in that apartment but both of them refused to take the responsibility of Reyaansh.”

Abhinav also said, “My mother refused to let Reyaansh be alone. She said that she has met him after six months and wants to take care of him. My mother and I did everything. He came here and day and night my son was with me. He wanted to do everything like his papa. He won’t even let me go to the washroom. He would sit outside the door on a chair waiting for me to come out. We have so many videos, memories where we are enjoying our time with each other. He got very close to me in those 14 days.”

Abhinav Kohli further added, talking about Shweta’s daughter Palak and said, “The matter started two days before the incident. I passed a light comment saying Shweta bacchon ke naam kabhi bhi property mat karna with bacche I meant Palak and Reyaansh both. Bacche bade hojaate hain na woh maa baap ko budhe hone par ghar se bahar nikal dete hain. It was on a lighter note. Suddenly, Palak got offended and started fighting with me. Shweta had been brain washing her saying that I did not like her boyfriend which was not the case. He was a good boy. And since Palak had this in mind that I dislike her boyfriend. She told Shweta during the argument, you know what mummy kick him out of the house. I was shocked that the girl who is my daughter and I have raised her. I was shattered and badly hurt that day. I have all her greeting all card that she has made for me. The next day a huge argument started over a small matter that whether Reyaansh should have maggie or not. It got so bad that Shweta started abusing me. She went on a rant in front of the maids and everyone. That’s when the fight got ugly. They called the police and to teach me a lesson, they got me arrested. This was a treatment meted out to me.

