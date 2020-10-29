Shweta Tiwari On Non Payment Allegations By Ex-Employee: “He Is Just Trying To Gain Publicity”

Shweta Tiwari recently found herself in trouble as an employee from her now-closed acting school alleged her for non-payment. The person named Rajesh Pandey claims to have worked in Shweta’s acting school as a teacher on a salary of 40k per month.

Reportedly, Rajesh has now reached out to media and has claimed that the actress hasn’t paid her dues. However, Shweta Tiwari has called the allegations baseless.

Talking to Spotboye, Shweta Tiwari said, “This is a baseless allegation. That person has been asking me for a TDS amount of 12000 which we have to claim. He is just trying to gain publicity out of my name.”

Earlier in his statement, Rajesh had said, “In 2012, I joined Shweta’s school as a teacher and was associated for almost 5 years. But she had to shut the institute as no more students were coming in. While shutting down the school Shweta had assured me of paying my remaining balance but now it’s been two years and I haven’t received that, which is around 52000. She had not paid TDS of 10% which she used to cut from my salary so that I can go and at least claim that”.

He also added, “In this pandemic, all schools are shut from the last 6-7 months and it has become extremely difficult for me to survive and meet my daily needs. I am unable to pay my house rent and now my landlord has asked me to vacate his place. I have been constantly asking for my salary to her but she is not replying to my messages. I am hoping Shweta will return my money. I respect her as a woman but this behaviour of her is unacceptable.”

Shweta Tiwari is popular for playing Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actress has recently completed shooting her upcoming TV show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. Shweta’s daughter Palak is also set to make her Bollywood debut with upcoming film Rosie. The film also has Vivek Oberoi in lead.

Titled Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, the film is a horror-thriller based on true events in Gurugram. Basically, it revolves around Rosie, one of the employees at Saffron BPO, which is said to be haunted.

