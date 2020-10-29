Not Saath Nibhaana Saathiya But Devoleena Bhattacharjee Is In Love With This Star Plus Show, FIND OUT!

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya has been grabbing all eyeballs after its sequel has made way on our television screens. The Devoleena Bhattacharjee aka Gopi Bahu starrer show has replaced Shaheer Sheikh & Rhea Sharma’s Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. But, you will be surprised to know that, Devo herself is a fan of Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa.

Advertisement

Rajan Shahi’s Anupamaa recently grabbed the top spot on the TRP charts. The show is currently the most-watched on television. Devoleena finally found time to watch the show, and she is all praises for it.

Advertisement

According to reports in Bollywood Life, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2‘s Devoleena Bhattacharjee has finally watched Anupamaa and is in love with the show. The actress went on to praise Rupali Ganguly for her performance as Anupamaa. Devoleena took to Twitter and expressed her opinion about Rupali Ganguly’s show.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee wrote, “Could not resist myself anymore… #Anupama is love. Everything is so brilliant & perfect. It has created the magic & will create the history for sure.. And @TheRupali ji after tulsi @smritiirani if i admire someone that is you #Anupama.” Take a look at her tweet here:

Couldnot resist myself anymore… #Anupama is love❤️ Everything is so brilliant & https://t.co/9sUUugN4rb has created the magic & will create the history for sure.. And @TheRupali ji after tulsi @smritiirani if i admire someone that is you #Anupama❤️ @StarPlus — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) October 27, 2020

Rupali Ganguly had earlier expressed her happiness about Anupamaa getting the highest TRPs. In an interview with ETimes, she spoke about the success of the show. She said, “Great content, a fabulous team spirit, entertainment, hard work, dedication, honest portrayal and lovable and relatable characters are the only requirements for a show to run on TV. We have put in a lot of hard work for the show, and I am glad that audiences have responded by loving it. I am overwhelmed and extremely humbled by the response and all I can say at the moment is, Thank You for all the love, support and appreciation.”

Well, Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s tweet is proof that she is in very good terms with Rupali Ganguly. Her tweet breaks all the myths around the saying that two actresses can never be good friends. Well, which show amongst Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and Anupamaa is your favourite?

Must Read: Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya Decided To Be A Part Of The Show For THIS Reason!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube