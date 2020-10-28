Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya Decided To Be A Part Of The Show For THIS Reason!

When the singing reality show Indian Idol started the trend back in 2004, we saw singers like Abhijeet Sawant, Amit Sana and Bigg Boss 14 fame Rahul Vaidya getting a kickstart to their career. Rahul has emerged to be one fine talent despite being the second runner-up in the reality show. Abhijeet was crowned as a winner back then, and Amit secured the second position.

Rahul has been doing live shows and coming up with his singles on a regular basis. Currently playing a controversial game in Bigg Boss 14, Rahul’s friend Megha Israni has opened up about his decision of participating in the show.

Megha says, “Rahul Vaidya has been getting Bigg Boss offered for the last 7-8 years, but he has always rejected the offer because he thought he is not the apt contestant as he is someone who doesn’t like to give up on his freedom. The freedom part has always bothered him. And the second most important reason was timing.”

She also adds, “So every year Bigg Boss usually comes between November to February which is a wedding season and he does about 80-100 shows within a year and maximum at that time. In November and December he does about 30 shows in two months. So, wedding being his major business and 80 percent of revenue comes from there he always used to prioritise that. Also, he likes travelling and with this you get to travel to the best places across the world in such weddings. So, he never ever wanted to lose out on the season part of it.”

What made Rahul Vaidya choose to participate in Bigg Boss this year? She informs, “The whole Covid situation has kind of stopped the wedding and no major Sangeets are happening. And when this year again the makers approached him, I think it was just a perfect move for the career perspective. Ab logo ko kya lockdown ki aadat bhi hogai thi. We all have learnt that getting stuck at one place is not that impossible. Wedding business was anyway down, so we thought it’s a great career move for him.”

“Rahul is playing a fantastic game as he is not getting into stupid arguments like many other contestants. He is a very mature person and he is showing that maturity inside. He is a fun person and knows well how to play his cards. He has gone with a vision to be in the house for a long time. People inside are playing for today but I guess he is playing for the future. He is very balanced in his personal space, and I could see him the same inside also,” concluded Megha by complimenting Rahul Vaidya’s game.

