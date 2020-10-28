Virat Kohli Asks Anushka Sharma If She Has Eaten Anything, Their ‘Mid-Match’ Convo Is Adorbs Infinity!

Anushka Sharma has never missed a chance to encourage Virat Kohli when he plays on the ground. Now when she is pregnant, it becomes a double treat for Virat to see her standing among the audience and cheering up for him. But he is a super caring husband and a video which is recently going viral is the proof.

In the video which is all over Instagram, Virat is seen asking Anushka if she has taken her meal. With a big smile on her face, Anu says Yes. That’s not the end of the video as the couple continues to talk with hand gestures and what continues is even more adorable. Going by the jersey colour and Anushka’s dress, this video is from one of RCB’s recent matches in IPL 2020. Watch the video below:

Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma are expecting their first child together in January. The couple got married to each other in 2017 and their destination wedding in Italy remained the talk of the town for a long time. A few months back they shared the big news on Instagram. Sharing the announcement pic, Virat & Anushka wrote, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.”

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma’s 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil completed its 4 years today. The Karan Johar directorial released on Diwali 2016 and clashed with Ajay Devgn’s Shivaay. Along with Anushka Sharma, the film also starred Ranbir Kapoor & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Shah Rukh Khan was also seen in a guest appearance.

Upon release, the film proved to be a Plus affair and did a domestic business of 112.50 crores.

Recalling Ae Dil Hai Mushkil on its 4th anniversary, Anushka shared a poster of the film and wrote: “4 years of ADHM”.

Karan Johar also thanked fans for showering their love on the film and its music. “#4yearsofaedilhaimushkil …The celebration of love even if it’s “ek tarfa” ….thank you for the abundant love the film continues to get and the music that soulfully lives on,” he wrote.

