Ankita Lokhande Shares Her Love For Sarees & Recalls Buying Some In Kolkata For Pavitra Rishta

Every Indian girl looks stunning in sarees and always wishes to own a few of them. Actress Ankita Lokhande is no different. In fact, the Pavitra Rishta star, own at least a dozen of the nine-yard material. Don’t believe us? Then take a look at her latest social media post.

Not only does she own way too many sarees – that we all love (see the pics) – she also mentioned how she came by some of them. The actress in her post mentioned that while shooting for the hit show on Zee TV, she purchased her own sarees in Kolkata and still treasures them.

Ankita Lokhande took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures and boomerang video either dressed in or showing off her sarees. She captioned the post, “I hv always been fond of sarees always ! With #archana I started experimenting my looks ,designs ,different patterns and different styles of sarees I clearly remember when I used to buy sarees from Calcutta for #Pavitrarishta on my own , I used to sit with the stylist and always tried to create something beautiful for all the pavitra rishta fans ❤️ very nostalgic today after seeing these sarees after so long.. so thought of sharing ❤️ #archanadeshmukh #pavitrarishta #sareelover❤️”

Ankita Lokhande also took to her Instagram stories and shared more pictures and video of her sarees, including the ones she wore in Pavitra Rishta.

The actress recently shared a video grooving to Sawaar Loon from film Lootera starring Sonakshi Sinha and Ranveer Singh. Ankita showed off her dance moves dressed in a blue saree and made us love her even more. She captioned the video, “Saree Dance and good music. What a combination (sic).”

Ankita Lokhande has shown her love for the Indian fashion piece many times on social media by sharing pictures draped in different sarees. Earlier this month, she shared pictures dressed as a Maharashtrian bride in a green and maroon saree with a maroon blouse.

Last month, Ankita Lokhande looked gorgeous in transparent white saree with gold work on the borders.

Check these other instances when Ankita Lokhande rocked a saree recently.

Doesn’t Ankita Lokhande look stunning in a saree?

