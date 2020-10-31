Koimoi has recently told you that Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani’s film’s title has been changed from Laxmmi Bomb to Laxmii. The film is all set to release on on DisneyPlus Hotstar Multiplex on November 9, 2020. The film stars have taken to their respective social media accounts to unveil the poster of the film.

On Saturday, Akshay Kumar took to Instagram and gave his 46.8 million followers a treat by uploading the first poster of the film post its name change.

Akshay wrote in the caption, “Ab harr ghar mein aayegi #Laxmii! Ghar waalon ke saath taiyaar rehna 9th November ko!”

As soon as Akshay uploaded the poster, fans started showing their excitement in the comments section by uploading fire and heart emojies.

Kiara Advani also uploaded the poster with caption, “Woh sahi kehte hai – Live life, Queen size! Aa rahi hai #Laxmii 9th November ko!”

Meanwhile, we have already told you that Shaktimaan actor Mukesh Khanna is one of those celebrities who had a problem with the film’s previous name. In a recent interview with us, Mukesh expressed his happiness on the name change.

He said,“The thing (title Laxmii) was not right. Humare yaha Hindus ki koi care nahi karta, wo khudki bhi care nahi karte hai. Humko mandir jana hai ki nahi jana, humari marzi. Somewhere down the line, when time comes, you may be a majority but divided into 6-7 parts. A fan told me, “kya aap choti choti baato ko utha lete hai. Kya fark padta hai, chal raha hai na sab kuch.” I explained him, “Tum nastik ho toh mai kuch nahi bolunga. Agar thoda astik ho and dharma ke naam pe thoda sa bhi aadar hai, koi tumhare dharma ke sath khilwaad karta hai toh tumhara khun nahi kholta? Agar fikar nahi hai Hindu dharma ki, I have objection with that.”

Well, how excited are you to watch Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in Laxmii? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite movies and stars.

