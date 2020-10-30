Salman Khan Shot London Dreams For Non-Stop 48 Hours After Attending His Dogs’ Funeral

London Dreams still remains to be one of the most underrated Salman Khan films according to his fans. Despite a haywire story, his performance was appreciated by a specific section of the audience.

Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film has clocked 11 years. That was the year when Salman lost his two dogs, MySon and MyJaan. Despite the sad news, he continued to shoot London Dreams and didn’t sleep for non-stop 48 hours.

In his conversation with Hindustan Times, Vipul Amrutlal Shah said, “As per the schedule, we had two days of shooting sequences of musical concerts, one month apart from each other and both the times, Salman Khan lost his dogs. Despite losing the dogs, who were so dear to him, he continued to shoot and after pack up at 6 or 7 in the morning, he went from Karjat to Mumbai, picked up his dog, completed the funeral procedure at his farmhouse and reported back to the shoot at 4 pm and again continued shooting.”

Talking about Salman’s “ek baar jo maine commitment kar di” spirit, he also added, “Since we were shooting concerts and they were very expensive shooting days, Salman didn’t want those days to get cancelled. I was amazed at his professional and human approach that Salman had for those days, forgetting his own pain and looking at all the hard work that the unit was putting in and reporting back on the sets and shooting non-stop without sleeping for 48 hours.”

“To my surprise, the shoot was like a picnic. I don’t think I have laughed so much on any set as I have laughed on the sets of London Dreams because Salman used to crack jokes all the time, and at the same time, Ajay had this tremendous knack of pulling pranks out of nowhere. The experience of working with these two superstars will always be special because they made me feel at home from day one, gave me my complete freedom and worked with me on my vision on how I wanted to shoot the film and create it,” Vipul Amrutlal Shah concluded.

London Dreams also featured Asin, Rannvijay Singha and Om Puri in pivotal roles. It also marked the debut for Aditya Roy Kapur.

