Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia Kisses Eijaz Khan On Forehead As They ‘Discuss’ Love; Is A New Couple Already In The Making?

Bigg Boss 14 has begun in full swing, and so has the fights inside the house. Well, BB is not always about the controversial fights. But, it has also always been associated with some steamy and mushy romance in the house. This season we can see sparks flying between Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan.

Pavitra and Eijaz seem to be the lovebirds of the house. The actress has mentioned her liking for the actor in the past. It seems that the feeling is mutual. Shehnaaz Gill, who enters the BB14 house arranges for a special date for Pavitra and Eijaz, and well, suddenly the environment of the controversial house turns all mushy. At least, that’s what we derive from the promo.

In the video shared by the channel on social media, we see Eijaz Khan lifting Pavitra Punia in his arms and heading to their special date. It’s all romantic and filmy from here on. Eijaz is unable to stop blushing while Pavitra has all her attention on the handsome hunk. Eijaz even confesses that he keeps revolving around Pavitra as ‘sukoon milta hai’. He also compliments her for cooking food for him.

Pavitra Punia, on the other side, is in the mood to make Eijaz Khan feel all calm and special. We see her giving him a head massage and even kissing him on the forehead. Well, this indeed seems to be the beginning of another love story in the Bigg Boss house. Watch the video here:

Isn’t this so romantic? Will Bigg Boss 14 see the union of two hot-headed contestants Pavitra and Eijaz? If this happens, then it will be a classic example of the fact that most of the love stories begin with a lot of fighting initially. How far will this bond sustain? Only time will tell.

Meanwhile, gear up to witness another lovey-dovey equation brewing inside the Bigg Boss 14 house as Jasmin Bhasin‘s rumoured boyfriend Aly Goni is all set to enter on November 4. How excited are you for the upcoming episodes? Post your thoughts in the comments section below.

