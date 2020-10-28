Taylor Swift REVEALS Her Favourite Break-Up Album & We're NOT Surprised!

Taylor Swift is known for the songs which tears down the barriers of your heart while finding a special connection with it. From Blank Space to Breathe, she has been part of some amazingly sad songs. But, what has been her favourite breakup album from her discography? All that and more, ahead in the story.

Rolling Stone, in partnership with Amazin Music, has come up with a podcast of 500 Greatest Albums. In that teaser, Swift talks about her favourite breakup album and the reason behind penning it.

Taylor Swift says, “I look back on this [Red] as my true breakup album, every other album has flickers of different things. But this was an album that I wrote specifically about pure, absolute, to the core, heartbreak.”

Sometime back in 2012, there were reports of Swift’s break-up with Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal. Her album Red included tracks which hinted at their not-so-well relationship. Tracks in the album included We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together and All Too Well.

Back then, Taylor Swift had spoken to Billboard about the same. She had said, “It’s all the different ways that you have to say goodbye to someone. When you’re experiencing the ups and downs of a relationship, especially when you’re 22 years old, they all strike you in different ways. Every different kind of missing someone, every kind of loss—it all sounds different to me. When you are missing someone, time seems to move slower and when I’m falling in love with someone, time seems to be moving faster. So I think, because time seems to move so slow when I’m sad, that’s why I spend so much time writing songs about it. It seems like I have more hours in the day.”

