From Daniel Craig To Shatrughan Sinha, Here Is What Celebs Feel About The Decision Of Reopening Theatres

The COVID-19 pandemic has really affected the entire world. Even though the lockdown restrictions are being lifted slowly and steadily, and things are getting back to normal, but we are still not safe. Recently the decision of reopening the theatres made the movie buffs quite happy. Some support the decision, but some don’t. On one hand, where Shatrughan Sinha is in favour of this decision, Daniel Craig & Shekhar Kapur are against it.

With COVID-19 raging across the world, is this really the right time to open theatres? This is one question which is popping in every individual’s head. But these 3 famous personalities might help you make your decision.

James Bond actor Daniel Craig clearly while speaking at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon said, “This is not the right time.” The next James Bond flick too has been moved to April 2021, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The State of West Bengal has proven Daniel Craig right. Theatres opened in Kolkata to a hugely underwhelming response. Who wants to risk his life to see a film? The decision to reopen theatres is clearly a commercial one, unsupported by the reality outside the insulated darkness of movie theatres.

Shatrughan Sinha, on the other hand, is hopeful that the decision to return to theatres won’t go to waste. “Audiences are craving to return to movie theatres. No experience can replace the theatre experience. It also gives a livelihood to thousands. The movie-exhibition sector must get a chance. Why not? When other places of recreation are being reopened?”

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur is on the same page as Daniel Craig. He says, “Imagine going to a theatre if they open now. How do you get there? If you go by your own car, will there be a parking attendant? Then you go through a Covid testing screen. Then security. Then only every 4th seat can be occupied…need 3 seats (6 feet) in-between empty. Now if in the middle of an emotional scene, someone in the theatre starts coughing, are you going to stay? If your Arogya Setu App proves you are live-in partners .. then you could sit together! So, now tell me, would you go to the theatre? Or watch Netflix at home? Drive-in theatres could make a comeback as they are in the rest of the world.”

Who do you agree with, Daniel Craig & Shekhar Kapur or Shatrughan Sinha?

