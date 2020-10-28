Kangana Ranaut Slams BMC For Spending 82 Lakh On The Demolition Case: “Papa's Pappu Spending Public Money To Tease A Girl”

Kangana Ranaut and her tiff with the Uddhav Thackeray led government and BMC is not unknown to anyone. The actress never shies away from expressing her disappointment or anger against any topic. The Queen actress and her tweets always create quite a stir.

In yet another tweet Kangana has hit back at BMC and Uddhav Thackeray government. Reports state that the BMC has spent around 82 lakh in the demolition case against the actress. Continue reading further t check out how has the Queen actress reacted to this.

According to reports in Spotboye, BMC has so far spent a whopping Rs 82 lakh as Senior Advocate Aspi Chinoy’s legal fees in the demolition case against Kangana Ranaut. For the unversed, the BMC had partially demolished Kangana’s plush office space in Mumbai’s Bandra classifying it under illegal construction.

Kangana Ranaut then moved to the court stating that she was not given enough time to respond to the matter. In Fact, the court also called BMC’s decision hasty and termed it’s the intention as mala fide.

Now, as per the latest news report, the BMC has spent a bomb fighting this legal case against Kangana. The report revealed that till 22 September, the civic body spent Rs 22.50 lakhs. And until 7 October, a massive Rs 60 lakh was spent, taking the total to Rs 82.50 lakh.

Reacting to the same, Kangana Ranaut took a dig at the government and called it ‘very unfortunate’. She tweeted, “Municipal Corporation so far spent 82 lakhs on a lawyer for illegally demolition of my house, papa’s Pappu spending public money to tease a girl, this is where Maharashtra stands today, very unfortunate.” Check out the tweet below:

Muncipal Corporation so far spent 82 lakhs on lawyer for illegally demolition of my house, papa’s Pappu spending public money to tease a girl, this is where Maharashtra stands today, very unfortunate. https://t.co/v6gQFJqdvL — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 28, 2020

Kangana has also alleged that the BMC damaged expensive paintings, collectables and rare books during the demolition. Well, we all know how strong the actress is. She knows how to fight her own battle even without anyone’s support.

Let us wait to see how BMC reacts to Kangana Ranaut’s tweet. What do you think? Post your thoughts in the comments section below.

