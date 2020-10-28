The Witches Twitter Review: Anne Hathaway Leaves Fans Impressed With Her Performance

Halloween is just around the corner – like literally – and it’s time to get spooked! With that in mind, HBO Max’s latest offering, The Witches, is here. Directed by Robert Zemeckis, this adaptation of Roald Dahl’s 1983 novel of the same name, stars Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer and Stanley Tucci in pivotal roles. Its star cast also includes Chris Rock as the narrator.

With the film available on the streaming platform already, many fans have taken to Twitter to shares what they think of the dark fantasy/horror film. While many have been pouring in positive feedback, especially for Hathaway’s performance, a few have not been impressed by director Robert’s work. Scroll down to read some reviews that have made their way to the social media platform already.

Appreciating The Witches, a user tweeted, “This Movie is the best remake movie I love the movie so so much love the cast they did a very good job and everything that they did in this movie..👍👍👍👍 #TheWitchesHBOMax #TheWitches #TheWitchesMovie” Another user who was in awe of the movie wrote, “As someone who grew up obsessed w/ #TheWitchesMovie. I have to say I was pleasantly surprised w/ the remake..the writing & the performances were amazing! @octaviaspencer & the young actor who played her grandson were everything & the moments w/ the hotel staff made me so happy”

This Movie is the best remake movie I love the movie so so much love the cast they did a very good job and everything that they did in this movie..👍👍👍👍 #TheWitchesHBOMax #TheWitches #TheWitchesMovie pic.twitter.com/Jew1cz6BOY — The Truth of The Past (@GhostNukaCola) October 28, 2020 As someone who grew up obsessed w/ #TheWitchesMovie. I have to say I was pleasantly surprised w/ the remake..the writing & the performances were amazing! @octaviaspencer & the young actor who played her grandson were everything & the moments w/ the hotel staff made me so happy🥰 pic.twitter.com/y2jDYeVsKR — Gřɛɠ Kɛŋŋɛɖყ (@GregKennedyENT) October 28, 2020

Some other review of The Witches on Twitter included a user writing, “Watched this last night with Lucy and our 7 girls. Great film and just a little bit scary in places. Although rated PG be prepared for little ones to hide behind some cushions and blankets! #TheWitchesMovie” Another netizen tweeted, “Enjoyed the slightly updated version of the witches #TheWitchesMovie #TheWitches would highly recommend it”

Watched this last night with Lucy and our 7 girls. Great film and just a little bit scary in places. Although rated PG be prepared for little ones to hide behind some cushions and blankets! 😄 #TheWitchesMovie https://t.co/mkrCW4ki58 — Barri Ghai (@BarriGhai) October 28, 2020 Enjoyed the slightly updated version of the witches #TheWitchesMovie #TheWitches would highly recommend it — Liam Harrold (@LiamHarrold2) October 28, 2020

Other reviews on the film read like, “#TheWitchesMovie was very good … Anne Hathaway scared me a Lil bit lol … she’s so talented!!” “#TheWitchesMovie both old and new are soooo freaking amazing!!!”

While many were amazed by The Witches, a few felt the film fell short. A Twitter user wrote, “I could never say Robert Zemeckis is a bad director. But his remake of #TheWitchesMovie out on HBO Max is a lousy culmination of some really bad career choices. Tailored just for the young’uns who are not yet ready for the legit terror of the original.” Another wrote, “I love the original, it was scarier. this version is more family friendly but I still enjoy it though. #AnneHathaway #TheWitches #TheWitchesMovie #TheWitchesHBOMax”

I could never say Robert Zemeckis is a bad director. But his remake of #TheWitchesMovie out on HBO Max is a lousy culmination of some really bad career choices. Tailored just for the young'uns who are not yet ready for the legit terror of the original.https://t.co/SxWpD2CVk5 pic.twitter.com/cVN40Z0vcY — Joey Hamm-o-Lantern (@JoetheHammer) October 28, 2020 I love the original, it was scarier. this version is more family friendly but I still enjoy it though.#AnneHathaway #TheWitches #TheWitchesMovie #TheWitchesHBOMax pic.twitter.com/Fmfz8CVU8F — teleport us to mars (@tetapmuda) October 28, 2020

The Witches, which released on HBO Max in the United States on October 22, will release in theatres internationally (by Warner Bros. Pictures) on October 28. Are you excited to watch The Witches soon? Also, do let us know which film is your go-to Halloween flick in the comments below.

