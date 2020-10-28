Joaquin Phoenix is one of the most renowned actors and activist in the world. The Joker actor is celebrating his 46th birthday today and has recently welcomed a son named River with fiancee, Rooney Mara.

Joaquin named his baby boy after his late brother who died in 1993 due to an accidental drug overdose at the age of 23.

If you’re a Joaquin Phoenix fan you would know that he is a vegan and is totally against animal cruelty. Even when the Irrational Man actor won the Oscar this year for best actor for Joker, while delivering his acceptance speech; the 46-year-old said, “I’m full of so much gratitude now. I do not feel elevated above any of my fellow nominees or anyone in this room, because we share the same love – that’s the love of film. And this form of expression has given me the most extraordinary life. I don’t know where I’d be without it.”

Joaquin continued, “But I think the greatest gift that it’s given me, and many people in [this industry] is the opportunity to use our voice for the voiceless. I’ve been thinking about some of the distressing issues that we’ve been facing collectively.”

The Joker actor further added, “I think at times we feel or are made to feel that we champion different causes. But for me, I see commonality. I think, whether we’re talking about gender inequality or racism or queer rights or indigenous rights or animal rights, we’re talking about the fight against injustice.”

Well, that’s really wonderful of Joaquin Phoenix to use such a big stage and talk about an underrated social issue.

On his 46th birthday, netizens have been trending #JoaquinPhoenix on micro-blogging site Twitter and calling him ‘Love’ that mama nature gave us in disguise. Oh well, that is indeed true.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Happy birthday, Joaquin Phoenix. We hope you keep inspiring us the way you do and keep giving us memorable performances with all your films.

