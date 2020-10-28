Borat 2: Sacha Baron Cohen Starrer Is Seen By ‘Tens Of Million’ Viewers!

Sacha Baron Cohen‘s Borat Subsequent Film or popularly known as Borat 2 has created quite a massive stir with its release. While we are loving the movie, Amazon Studios has just revealed that the film has been streamed by ‘tens of millions of customers from across the globe. Below is everything you need to know about the same.

As per the buzz, Borat 2 has managed to grab the attention of the masses across. The film has topped the list in its release weekend itself. The studio has not revealed the official numbers about the reach but as they say, it’s massive.

As per the Hollywood Reporter, Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke in a statement said, “Sacha has masterfully created one of the most well-received films of these unprecedented times — showcasing some of the best and the worst of us, wrapped in one outrageous moment after another. But at its core, Borat 2 is a heartwarming story of a father-daughter relationship and of female empowerment seen through a hysterical, satirical lens.”

She added, “With the tremendous launch of this global, tentpole movie, it’s clear our customers around the world want content that is both relevant and entertaining.”

Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat 2 has been in the news for many reasons. The topmost is, of course, the criticism of the establishment. One scene that did make a lot of headlines featured Rudy Giuliani. It shows him in a compromising position with Borat’s 15-year-old daughter Tutar. Actor Maria Bakalova plays Tutar. The scene made many heads turn, and there was a debate over it on the Internet.

US President Donald Trump himself has spoken about the same. In his speech, he called Borat 2 star Sacha Baron Cohen a pony and said that he isn’t funny. “I don’t know what happened. But years ago, you know, he tried to scam me. And I was the only one who said no way. That’s a phoney guy. And I don’t find him funny. I don’t know anything about him other than he tried to scam me. He came in as a BBC – British broadcasting anchor. To me, he was a creep. Thank you all,” Trump said.

Sacha Baron Cohen, replying to the same in standard Sacha style in a tweet wrote, “Donald — I appreciate the free publicity for Borat! I admit I don’t find you funny either. But yet the whole world laughs at you. I’m always looking for people to play racist buffoons, and you’ll need a job after Jan. 20. Let’s talk!”

Borat 2 released on Amazon Prime Videos on October 23.

