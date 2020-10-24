Borat 2: Sacha Baron Cohen REACTS On Donald Trump's Attorney Rudy Guiliani's 'Bed' Scene With Maria Bakalova

Borat sequel, titled as Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, released yesterday and just like the previous one, this one too has generated some controversies. Featuring Sacha Baron Cohen in a titular role, the film is grabbing the limelight for a hotel ‘bed’ scene featuring Donald Trump’s attorney and former Mayor of New York City, Rudy Guiliani and actress Maria Bakalova.

Advertisement

For the unversed, just like the previous one, the sequel too is a mockumentary film. It has Maria playing the on-screen daughter of Cohen. The controversial scene which we are speaking of is between Maria and Guiliani in a hotel room. She was said to found herself in a comprising position with the former Mayor of New York City.

Advertisement

Borat sequel includes a moment where Rudy Giuliani is seen lying on a bed, tucking in his shirt with his hand down his pants and the young woman (Maria Bakalova) nearby. She pretends to be a young journalist who invites Giuliani to the bedroom. The entire sequence was recorded with hidden cameras.

Maria Bakalova, in Borat Sequel, was filmed reclining on a bed and with Rudy Giuliani appearing to put his hand down the front of his pants. With situation going out of control, Sacha Baron Cohen, pretending as a part of the crew, rushes to the room and saying that she’s underage. On the entire row, Giuliani denied any wrongdoing and has called Cohen as a ‘stone-cold liar’. But wait, the actor has responded during his interview on Good Morning America. He said that he was actually worried about Maria.

“If the president’s lawyer found what he did there appropriate behaviour, then heaven knows what he’s done with other female journalists in hotel rooms. I just urge everyone to watch the movie. It is what it is, he did what he did. Make your own mind up; it was pretty clear to us,” Cohen said during the chat.

He added further by quoting, “I was quite concerned for her (Bakalova) during the scene. We built a hideaway that I was hiding in during the entire scene so I was monitoring it by text, but it’s my responsibility as a producer as well to ensure that the lead actor is looked after.”

Must Read: Jennifer Aniston Says “It’s NOT Funny To Vote For Kanye West”, Reveals Who She Voted For!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube