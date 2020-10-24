Jennifer Aniston Says "It's NOT Funny To Vote For Kanye West", Reveals Who She Voted For!

We all know that Kanye West is running for the President in the 2020 elections. Many Hollywood celebrities have started a campaign to support the candidate of their choice. Well, most of them are not in favour of Kanye and the latest one to add in this list is Jennifer Aniston.

Aniston hit the polls on Friday (Oct. 23), revealing that she voted for Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris. She even gave out a straight forward message to people to be responsible and vote for Kanye.

Jennifer Aniston posted a photo of herself on her Instagram masked up at the ballot box. She captioned the image as, “#IVOTED for @joebiden and @kamalaharris. I dropped my ballot off, and I did it early. I voted for them because right now, this country is more divided than ever. Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can’t do with their own bodies. Our current President has decided that racism is a non-issue. He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science… too many people have died.”

“This whole thing isn’t about one candidate or one single issue, it’s about the future of this country and of the world,” the actress concluded. “Vote for equal human rights, for love, and for decency.”

Jennifer Aniston signed off with an important message to those writing in Kanye West’s name on their ballots. “It’s not funny to vote for Kanye,” she wrote. “I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible.” Check out her post below:

West is on the ballot in 12 states, including Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah and Vermont. West made it clear that he is not AIP candidate Rocky LaFuente’s vice-presidential running mate, as some California sample ballots indicated, and that his name appeared “without my knowledge.”

Well, do you agree with Jennifer Aniston's message? Do you agree that people should be responsible and not vote for Kanye West?

