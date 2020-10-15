Last year, Joaquin Phoenix surprised one and all with his breakthrough performance in and as Joker. He even went onto bag Oscar for his act. Now, seems like the actor is all set to woo the audience yet again by taking a historic route.

Advertisement

Yes, the Joker actor has signed a historic role of Napoleon Bonaparte, a French Statesman and a military leader. The film has been titled as Kitbag and it will be helmed by Ridley Scott. Screenwriter David Scarpa is working on the story of the film. The news has been reported by EW.

Advertisement

As per Deadline, the story behind the title traces to an old saying “There is a general’s staff hidden in every soldier’s kitbag.”

It would be interesting, what new Joaquin Phoenix brings in the plate with his Napoleon act.

Meanwhile, back in August, Joaquin Phoenix and his fiancée, Rooney Mara, welcomed a baby boy in their life. The most interesting part is, the actor has named his son after his late brother River Phoenix. River had worked in films like Stand by Me, Running on Empty. He died in 1993, at the age of 23. He breathed his last due to a drug overdose.

On several occasions, Joaquin has been seen getting emotionally for his late brother. While speaking with Anderson Cooper in a “60 Minutes” interview, the actor has been quoted, “In virtually every movie that I made, there was a connection to River in some way. Now, by naming his son as River, Phoenix has dedicated a special tribute to his brother.

The same was confirmed by director Victor Kossakovsky at Zurich Film Festival. Victor has directed Gunda, which enjoyed screening at the film festival during the last weekend. The affair is produced by Joaquin Phoenix.

For the unversed, Joaquin and Rooney Mara got engaged last year and during May this year, the news of Mara’s pregnancy broke in.

On the work front, Phoenix was reportedly offered a whopping $50 Million for Joker 2 and 3 by Warner Bros. “Joaquin Phoenix wants to play this character again, despite the controversies that came with the release last year,” the report in The Mirror states.

Must Read: Billie Eilish Responds After Trolls Say She Has A ‘Mid-30s Wine Mom Body’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube