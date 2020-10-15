Billie Eilish Responds After Trolls Say She Has A ‘Mid-30s Wine Mom Body’

Billie Eilish is back to grab the eyeballs. The Bad Guy singer was recently spotted running errands with friends in South California. Unlike her trademark baggy clothes, this time she appeared in a rather casual avatar. Social media trolls had a field day doing the worst they can!

For the unversed, Billie in the papped pictures was seen wearing a grey tank top. She paired it up with knee-length grey track pants and a pair of brown Gucci socks. While fans were elated to witness this different side of hers, the trolls backlashed her.

A social media user claimed that the No Time To Die theme song crooner looked like a wine mom in this newly developed figure amid the pandemic. “In 10 months Billie Eilish has developed a mid-30’s wine mom body,” wrote the netizen.

Billie Eilish has now responded to these trolls in a classy way. She shared a video created by blogger Chizi Duru begging to ‘normalize normal bodies.’ For the unversed, the blogger herself was targeted over her physique recently.

“Can we normalize normal bodies? Y’all got to start normalizing real bodies, ok? Not everyone has a wagon behind them, ok? Guts are normal. They’re normal. B*obs sag, especially after breastfeeding. Instagram isn’t real,” Chizi Duru said in her video after the incident. It has now been shared by Billie on her Instagram stories.

Meanwhile, Billie Eilish during a Calvin Klein commercial previously revealed why she always wears baggy clothes. The social media trolls have a lot to contribute to it.

She began, “I never want the world to know everything about me. I mean, that’s why I wear big baggy clothes. Nobody can have an opinion because they haven’t seen what’s underneath, you know?”

“Nobody can be like “oh she’s slim-thick, she’s not slim-thick, she got a flat a*s, she got a fat a*s.” Nobody can say any of that because they don’t know,” Eilish continued.

Albeit, Billie Eilish has achieved a lot in her life just at the age of 18. She is the proud owner of multiple Grammy-Awards. The singer is also the youngest artist to record a theme song for a James Bond movie ever.

